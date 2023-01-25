Preston and GMB presenter Ranvir Singh launches national volunteering scheme

The Canals and River Trust has launched its biggest ever call for volunteers to help maintain its 2,000mile, 200-hundred-year-old network.

Journalist and Good Morning Britain presenter, Ranvir Singh, is supporting the Canal & River Trust, having joined volunteers in picking up litter and planting cherry trees and hedgerows along the towpath of Britain’s longest canal - the Grand Union in London.

Ranvir said: “It’s great to consider volunteering for the Canal & River Trust for two reasons: Firstly, for yourself, because working by water makes you feel happier and reduces anxiety; it’s social – an opportunity to meet new people; if you don’t have your own green space, it’s somewhere where you can enjoy nature and the environment for free. The other reason is for the environment - we might feel a bit helpless about what we can do to make a difference, but this is a fantastic way to do your bit, whilst also having a positive impact on your local area.”

The Canal & River Trust cares for and brings to life 2,000 miles of canals and river navigations across England & Wales.

Thousands are being asked to take up roles ranging from the iconic lockkeeper to simple litter picking and everything in between including community, administrative and professional support, wildlife and heritage conservation opportunities.

The oldest lockkeeper still volunteering is 86 years old - and the youngest are 16 years old, but the network needs more volunteers from generation Z to take up the art of lock keeping to ensure it continues for another 200 years at least.

Over the coming months, the charity will be hosting a series of volunteer welcome events across England and Wales where people can find out about the variety of flexible roles and activities they can get involved in, find out how they can make a real difference to local communities, make great friends, and have fun.

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal & River Trust, said: “Still used and navigated by boats just as they were hundreds of years ago, today’s canals have also become vital places in our urban and rural communities providing crucially important habitat for endangered wildlife and vital places for people to experience nature.

In a recent survey (2023) conducted on behalf of the Trust, findings show that half of people surveyed said the reasons they get involved with volunteering are to give something back to their community (48%) and to meet new people and make new friends (31%). Mental wellbeing was another key reason volunteers said they get involved (30%).

“With the nation’s canals used and enjoyed by more people than ever before, together with the constant threat of climate change, these historic places need constant care to look after them. We need the support of the community and conservation-minded people to help ensure that these precious places are handed onto future generations.”

Research has shown that volunteering by water is proven to come with added wellbeing benefits for those taking part. A study in 2021 commissioned by

the Trust found that people who volunteer by water for the Canal & River Trust report being happier, feeling more worthwhile and feeling less anxious than other volunteers or those who don’t volunteer at all.

