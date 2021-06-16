Preston among top cities for restaurant spending following lockdown

People were first able to enjoy food and drink outside with friends when Phase two of the roadmap lockdown was introduced on April 12, before being allowed to then book tables inside from last month.

Since then, visitors to the city have been supporting restaurants in Preston as the latest figures from card payment provider Dojo show that spending has been up 90 per cent week on week.

And the city ranks 13th out of the rest of the country, as transaction data showed Preston had one of the largest week on week increases in spend for restaurants and pubs.

Data recorded after May 17, when the third phase of the roadmap was introduced, showed that more people began supporting local restaurants in Preston when the tougher restrictions were lifted and nationally, resuming indoor dining has allowed 12 per cent more restaurants to trade.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston BID, said: “It comes as no surprise that people of Preston have enjoyed and supported the brilliant places that Preston has to eat. The quality and choice has improved a great deal over the last few years, with more international options than ever before.

"Hospitality businesses have been incredibly hard hit having almost no opportunity to trade for over a year, so this support is really needed and welcomed. Things are now looking up and bookings, especially across the weekend, are in high demand. We would suggest popping to town for a bite to eat and a few drinks during the week too, when there’s more availability on offer.

Customers enjoy indoor dining on May 17 at Fino Tapas, Preston

“Although restrictions are set to continue for the next four weeks restaurants remain ‘on the green list’, we’d continue to encourage people to socialise safely and enjoy what’s on their doorstep."

The news comes as the Post revealed that footfall statistics in Preston had been up 12 per cent week on week after May 17, compared to the national average of just five per cent.

Responding to the data, Jon Knott, Head of Customer Insights at Dojo said: “After over a year of lockdowns and restrictions, it is no wonder that we’re eager to get back to normality, and for some of us, this includes going out for dinner at the local restaurant.

“Indoor hospitality's return has allowed a number of small businesses to reopen their doors, after many have been excluded from the easing of restrictions since April 12th. Restaurants have seen an increase in sales since indoor dining reopened with a marked increase in the average order value.

Preston is among the top cities for week on week restaurant spending

“As the English summer approaches, pub-goers are able to flip between indoor and outdoor seating so restaurants and pubs are trying to limit customer contact points where possible. This means taking secure contactless, Apple and Google Pay payments as opposed to cash."