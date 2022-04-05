Abbey ICT, formerly Abbey Telecom, has transformed itself into an integrated provider of managed IT, cloud computing and telephony solutions across north west England

Andy Wilson, managing director at Abbey ICT, said the appointment is an important component of its rebrand and repositioning efforts: "The business began its life as Abbey Telecom in 1992, and has established a solid reputation as a telecoms provider over its 30 year history.

"But times have changed, and so have the needs of clients as the boundaries between IT and telecommunications have become increasingly blurred.

Rob Stanway of Abbey ICT

"In response to rising demand among clients seeking to appoint a single outsourced supplier to manage their IT and telephony needs, we embarked on a buy-and-build strategy, acquiring established IT service providers in order to create an integrated offering under the new Abbey ICT brand."

The new charge is being led by seasoned IT professional Rob Stanway, recruited from Stonehouse Logic, in his role as head of operations. Rob said: "Having moved into the IT space, it's important that people come to know us not just for what we were, but for what we have become, and that's what Fifty2M has been recruited to help with."

To help with the process, the Blackburn-based firm has enlisted the help of full-service PR and marketing agency, Fifty2M

Lee Petts, managing director at Fifty2M, said: "We're looking forward to helping reposition the Abbey ICT business whilst building on and leveraging existing brand equity.