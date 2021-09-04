Preston accountants in merger and switch of offices

Champion Accountants has joined forces with Hesketh Bank-based practice, TLL Chartered Accountants, and will permanently relocate its Preston office following the merger.

The Docklands-based practice will transition to TLL’s existing office, with the combined practice trading under the Champion brand with a 20-strong team.

With offices throughout the Northwest and a 50-year heritage, Champion delivers a complementary range of services, including business consultancy, insurance, corporate finance and more, as well as TLL’s professional services of accountancy, audit and tax advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion Accountants has merged with TLL Chartered Accountants and is to move its Preston office to Hesketh Bank

The company said the merger further strengthens its suite of services by bringing new talented and trusted advisors into the business.

Ged Cosgrove, group managing partner of Champion Accountants, said: “We pride ourselves on our exceptional service delivery and breadth of offering, which has enabled Champion to become one of the North West’s most reputable accountancy groups.

“This next phase in our journey will create an enlarged team with the same united values, vision and passion for supporting the business communities within which we operate, helping our clients to achieve their ambitions, from start-up to sale.

“Our existing clients and those of TLL can rely on the same personal service that they are used to. Coming together allows us to develop the portfolio of services we provide to our clients, and we are delighted to welcome TLL into the Champion family.”

David Lucas and Peter Buck, partners at TLL, said: “Joining forces with Champion, and becoming part of its brand and offering, is an excellent cultural and professional fit for our clients and our teams.