Premier of Garstang Cleaners and Laundry Service sold to new buyer

Kings Business is delighted to announce the successful sale of Premier of Garstang Cleaners and Laundry Service, a well-established commercial laundry business, to a new market entrant.

Located in the desirable market town of Garstang, Lancashire, this well-respected business is known for providing a high-quality laundry and outsourced dry-cleaning service to a wide customer base. It holds a strong local presence, with regular trade from hotels, guest houses and holiday lets throughout Garstang and the surrounding rural areas.

Situated in a busy residential neighbourhood just a short walk from the town centre, the business occupies a prominent double-fronted unit with excellent access to local amenities and commuter routes.

The premises offer a spacious and practical working environment, with a well-equipped laundry area housing a selection of maintained commercial machinery including industrial washing machines, dryers and ironing facilities.

With the client looking to retire, Sarah Collins, Corporate Deal Executive at Kings Business, identified the ideal buyer in the new entrant.

Sarah said: “Premier of Garstang has an excellent reputation and a strong foundation for growth. We were pleased to support the outgoing owner in achieving a successful retirement sale and wish the new operator every success as they take the business forward.”