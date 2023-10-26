News you can trust since 1886
Poulton agency wins three new clients

Poulton-le-Fylde branding and design agency Studio LWD is celebrating a hat-trick of new client wins after winning new branding and ongoing marketing contracts with independent business advisor Cortus Advisory, commercial parking and digital marketing consultancy Helm, and forklift manufacturer and warehousing specialist Narrow Aisle.
By Greg WilsonContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “We are extremely excited to be working with these three new and exciting clients.

“Operating in a diverse range of sectors, all of them will be undertaking our intensive, structured approach to developing a brand strategy that will support each of their individual business growth objectives.

“For brands to grow in today’s market, they need to be able to engage with audiences at every level and demonstrate their relevance to their audience at every touchpoint.

Studio LWD celebrating new client wins. Photo: Wayne MyersStudio LWD celebrating new client wins. Photo: Wayne Myers
“Providing branding services that deliver impactful brands, we are experts at developing new brands and refreshing established ones.

“So we’re looking forwards to working alongside these three new clients to develop their brands and craft every touchpoint to engage their audience and ensure strong brand loyalty, backed up by our branding services that make sure brands are built to last.”

Founded in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon, Studio LWD is a ten-strong multi-service brand-building agency with experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi and the British Council.

For more information go to www.studiolwd.co.uk.

