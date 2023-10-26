Poulton agency wins three new clients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “We are extremely excited to be working with these three new and exciting clients.

“Operating in a diverse range of sectors, all of them will be undertaking our intensive, structured approach to developing a brand strategy that will support each of their individual business growth objectives.

“For brands to grow in today’s market, they need to be able to engage with audiences at every level and demonstrate their relevance to their audience at every touchpoint.

“Providing branding services that deliver impactful brands, we are experts at developing new brands and refreshing established ones.

“So we’re looking forwards to working alongside these three new clients to develop their brands and craft every touchpoint to engage their audience and ensure strong brand loyalty, backed up by our branding services that make sure brands are built to last.”

Founded in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon, Studio LWD is a ten-strong multi-service brand-building agency with experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi and the British Council.