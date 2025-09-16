Popular North West family holiday destination enters new era with fresh investment

A much-loved luxury holiday retreat, popular with families from across the North West, is beginning a new chapter under fresh ownership.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Eryri and overlooking the Conwy Valley, the park has long been recognised as one of the region’s most desirable destinations, attracting generations of visitors from across the UK.

The landmark site has been acquired by Gwynedd-based North Wales Resorts (NWR), one of the country’s fastest-growing family-run leisure operators.

The acquisition includes 300 caravan and lodge pitches, the historic Manor House restaurant, and on-site accommodation. It represents one of NWR’s most ambitious investments to date, with significant upgrades planned in the near future.

Gorse Hill in North Wales has long been a favourite with families across the UK

"This isn't just a business milestone – it's a family milestone," said Harrison Holmes, a spokesperson for North Wales Resorts.

"Gorse Hill is an iconic destination, and we are proud to welcome it into the NWR family.

"We are committed to preserving its unique charm while making thoughtful investments in its future. With our experienced team in place, we have complete confidence in delivering the very best for owners and guests."

For decades, the park has been regarded as a jewel in the region’s tourism sector. Its blend of natural beauty, traditional features, and welcoming community has made it a firm favourite among holiday homeowners.

The new ownership will protect this legacy while enhancing it further, with carefully planned improvements designed to elevate the overall experience.

The addition expands NWR’s portfolio to five premium, family-owned holiday parks across North Wales. Founded by the Holmes family, the group has built its reputation on quality, customer care, and long-term investment in sustainable growth.

To manage day-to-day operations, NWR has appointed Chris Buckley as Operations Manager. With more than 35 years’ experience in the holiday park sector, Chris is well regarded for delivering outstanding guest experiences and building thriving communities.

He will work closely with senior NWR leaders, including Hayden Yates, who specialises in sales and operations, and Liz Jones, who oversees owner relations and marketing. Together, they will ensure the park remains welcoming and family-focused while benefitting from new investment.

"The park has a loyal community of owners and visitors who cherish the Manor House and its surroundings," said Chris.

"My focus will be on enhancing what's already great and introducing new features that will make Gorse Hill an unmatched destination for owners and families from across the UK."

