Popular curry house in Clayton-le-Woods could be forced to close over poor management

Immigration officers descended on Bangla Spice Brasserie after receiving intelligence one of its workers was illegally staying in the United Kingdom.

The man was revealed to be an "overstayer in the UK, meaning he did not have permission to work".

He was detained and removed from the restaurant in Wigan Road.

Bangla Spice Brasserie in Clayton-le-Woods

When business director Rezwan Hussain was asked how the man came to be employed at the curry house, he told officers it was a "one off".

He added Ashik Miah, who owns the building and is also a chef, asked the man to work due to the business being "short staffed".

Officers stated they found it unbelievable it was only "by coincidence" their inspection took place on the date the detained person had started working there.

In notes to Chorley Council officials, the officer in charge said Ashik Miah - who also used to own the business until 2019 - "stuck to his explanation of the facts" despite being repeatedly questioned.

Other problems were also highlighted, with bar manager and licence holder Fayzul Islam being in Bangladesh at the time of the visit on June 11.

Despite officers stating they wanted to meet face to face with Islam and Islam confirming his flight tickets back to the UK in June, this meeting has still to take place come August.

"Islam has not made any direct contact with officers at the time this application was completed, despite his premises having been visited by immigration and licensing officers, numerous offences having been identified and, ultimately, an illegal worker having been found at the premise," officers note.

"It is clear to me that the premises is not being managed adequately. It is unclear whether it is the poor management of the premises or the premises licence holder's intent that has allowed a person who is not permitted to work in the United Kingdom being employed at the premises."

Chorley Council's Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee is now set to review Bangla Spice's licence on Tuesday (August 17).

At the meeting, councillors on the committee could revoke the business's licence.

They could also remove the licence holder or suspend the licence for a period of up to three months.

