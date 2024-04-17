Popular Clitheroe newsagents Banana News on the move from Castle Street to Moor Lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Banana News is re locating from Castle Street, it’s home of five decades, to a new shop in nearby Moor Lane. The move has been prompted as the business, which is currently run by David Brass and his wife Mary, is being taken over by the couple’s daughter, Su Taylor.
Su said: “Going forward it will be run by myself with help and expertise from my dad. We pride ourselves on being fair with our prices and have a strong sense of community spirit. We always try to stock a wide range of unique and specialist magazines, with groceries and confectionery too.”
David first started working for the business straight from school when it was a fruit and vegetable shop before he eventually bought the business. It was re-branded as a newsagents 30 years ago and Banana News was born.
Su added: “There will be some changes at the new shop but mostly it will be the same old Banana News. I personally am hopeful and positive that individuals will continue to support us and we will attract new customers who understand the importance of shopping local- especially in a town like Clitheroe.
"My dad is slightly nervous as it’s a big move but delighted that the shop he built up will be continuing and that his daughter is taking on the mantle.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.