Popular Bilsborrow restaurant Guy's Eating Establishment receives one star food hygiene rating

A popular restaurant in Bilsborrow was told “major improvement” was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT

Guy’s Eating Establishment in St Michaels Road was handed a one-out-of-five rating following an assessment by Wyre Council on February 1.

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

Guy's Eating Establishment was told "major improvement" was needed after receiving a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating (Credit: Google)
This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

It was also deemed major improvement was required in the management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Guy’s Eating Establishment has been approached for comment.

Food safety inspections and enforcement

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.

Click HERE for more information.

Wyre Council