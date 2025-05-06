PM+M bolsters partner team with internal promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PM+M, the Lancashire-headquartered chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group, has added to its partnership following the promotions of Dan Bowles who works in the audit, accounting + advisory team; and Tara Maynard who works in the financial planning team.

Dan joined PM+M in 2022 as a director, since his arrival he has led a mixed portfolio of audit and non-audit clients operating in various sectors including professional services, waste recycling and manufacturing.

Dan specialises in audit, but he is also experienced in accounts, VAT, systems design and implementations, accounts and finance outsourcing services, corporate and personal tax as well as corporate finance and due diligence work. He has worked in the finance sector for over 25 years.

Tara began her career in 2003. She was appointed as a financial adviser at PM+M in 2018. In 2020 she achieved chartered financial planner status, and she was made a director in 2023. Her areas of expertise include pensions, investments, commercial property purchases in pensions and IHT planning. Tara’s work often sees her collaborating closely with PM+M’s tax team.

Dan Bowles and Tara Maynard

Helen Clayton – managing partner – said: “Over the past few years, Dan and Tara have become invaluable members of the PM+M family. Their professionalism, dedication to delivering first class service to their clients, and their commitment to supporting their colleagues have shone through. These are the foundations of our business, so their promotions are hugely deserved. I am really proud that both Dan and Tara are an integral part of our successful future at PM+M.”