PM+M announces 20 promotions across the firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based PM+M - the chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - has made 20 promotions across the firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most senior appointments are Samantha Whittle who has been made a director in the financial planning team; and Kathryn Rigbye who is now a director in the people team.

Other promotions include two new senior advisers: Mohammed Patel (accounting and advisory) and Steven Flores (cloud accounting). Six people have been promoted to adviser level. They are: Freddie Park (tax), Muneebah Pathan (payroll), Tyler Morton (cloud accounting), and Dylan Howorth, Benedict Smith and Afeefah Panchbhaya (audit, accounting and advisory).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another six team members are now supervisors: Nicola Day (accounting and advisory), Ellie Morton (risk and compliance), Paula Blurton (cloud accounting) as well as Georgina Russell, Rebecca Nuttall and George Gibson who all specialise in audit, accounting and advisory work. Whilst Luke Irving is now a manager in the cloud accounting team, and Declan Bateson is a financial planning trainee adviser.

Helen Clayton, managing partner of PM+M

The final promotions are in the marketing and business development team. Helen Buchan is now a manager, and Rebecca Campbell is an assistant manager.

Helen Clayton – managing partner – said: “Myself and the rest of the senior leadership team always look forward to this time of year when we announce the latest tranche of promotions. Every single one is hugely deserved and are a result of hard work, talent and dedication. Our mission to make PM+M a place where our people can excel and reach their full potential remains as strong as ever.”