PM+M announces 20 promotions across the firm
The most senior appointments are Samantha Whittle who has been made a director in the financial planning team; and Kathryn Rigbye who is now a director in the people team.
Other promotions include two new senior advisers: Mohammed Patel (accounting and advisory) and Steven Flores (cloud accounting). Six people have been promoted to adviser level. They are: Freddie Park (tax), Muneebah Pathan (payroll), Tyler Morton (cloud accounting), and Dylan Howorth, Benedict Smith and Afeefah Panchbhaya (audit, accounting and advisory).
Another six team members are now supervisors: Nicola Day (accounting and advisory), Ellie Morton (risk and compliance), Paula Blurton (cloud accounting) as well as Georgina Russell, Rebecca Nuttall and George Gibson who all specialise in audit, accounting and advisory work. Whilst Luke Irving is now a manager in the cloud accounting team, and Declan Bateson is a financial planning trainee adviser.
The final promotions are in the marketing and business development team. Helen Buchan is now a manager, and Rebecca Campbell is an assistant manager.
Helen Clayton – managing partner – said: “Myself and the rest of the senior leadership team always look forward to this time of year when we announce the latest tranche of promotions. Every single one is hugely deserved and are a result of hard work, talent and dedication. Our mission to make PM+M a place where our people can excel and reach their full potential remains as strong as ever.”