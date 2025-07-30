Plumb Factory continues expansion with new showroom opening

North West plumbers merchant and bathroom specialist Plumb Factory is expanding after receiving a six-figure funding boost from NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

The NPIF II investment from FW Capital is supporting accelerated growth for Plumb Factory with the opening of a new bathroom showroom at its Preston branch, assisting the fit-out and refurbishment works and the creation of two new jobs.

Plumb Factory is an independent family-run plumbers’ merchant and luxury bathroom firm established by brothers John and Warren Gibbs in 2010. Today the business is a trusted supplier of quality plumbing and heating products as well as tailored bathrooms across the North West of England, with branches in Blackpool, Horwich, Bolton, Stockport and Preston. The Blackpool and Horwich branches include luxury bathroom showrooms displaying a wide range of high-quality brands, including Villeroy & Boch, Hansgrohe, Duravit and MERLYN.

John Gibbs, Director at Plumb Factory said: “The new showroom marks an exciting new chapter for Plumb Factory. Our customers love designing their dream bathroom and we understand how important it is to seek inspiration from showroom displays. This combined with our stunning 3D bathroom design and planning tool helps brings bathrooms to life, creating the ultimate user experience and allowing the customer to help in the creation of their bathroom.

Left to right Adam Husband FW Capital with John Gibbs, Plumb Factory

“To establish another showroom in our Preston branch is a significant investment for us and we’ve already got plans to add another showroom later in the year. We are using the working capital from FW Capital to assist with the fit out of the new showroom along with creation of new jobs, stock and marketing materials. It’s been a pleasure working with Adam Husband at FW Capital who was introduced to us by Ben Day at Cowgills. “

Adam Husband, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capital added: “Building on the success of the first two showrooms, Plumb Factory were looking for funding to support their growth and addition of a new showroom. They have a strong management team with ambitions to grow the business even further and have built up an excellent reputation with both trade and retail customers. The funds will also provide additional working capital to support the addition of another showroom later this year.”

Sue Barnard, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “It’s fantastic to see businesses like Plumb Factory using investment from NPIF II to fuel their growth, expand into new locations and create jobs in the North West. Supporting ambitious, family-run businesses like this is what NPIF II is designed to do, helping regional businesses reach their potential, contribute to local economies and build sustainable long-term success.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.