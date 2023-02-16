Plans to convert Preston’s Grade II-listed former courthouse, Amounderness House, into offices move forward

The Council and its development manager Maple Grove Developments have identified W_rkspace, operator of seven business centres in the North West, including five in Preston, as the preferred tenant to lease the former police station and magistrates court situated on Lancaster Road.

What is happening to Amounderness House?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a complete refurbishment of the property by the council, W_rkspace will occupy and operate the 23,842 sq. ft. across three floors in the property from late 2025.

(l-R): Nik Puttnam, Senior Development Manager, Maple Grove Developments; Julie Palmer, Regeneration Manager, Preston City Council; Councillor David Borrow, Executive Member for Planning and Regulation; Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive, Preston City Council; Christian Lincoln, Sales Director, W_rkspace

The £7.4million scheme is one of six major projects planned under Preston’s Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme, for which the city was awarded £20.9m from the Government’s national Towns Fund initiative in March 2021.

Harris Quarter is a unique quarter of the city centre undergoing a £200m investment programme to transform its historic buildings, sites and public realm into a diverse culture, leisure and employment offering, with Amounderness House located beside the £45m+ Animate cinema and leisure complex granted planning permission in March 2022 and due to open in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the rejuvenation of Amounderness House into a modern, flexible, multi-use workspace hub will stimulate business, cultural and community uses in the city centre.

Having considered the Director of Environment and Property’s report on the future use of Amounderness House, Preston City Council approved W_rkspace as the preferred tenant, authorised the Council to enter into an agreement for lease with W_rkspace, and authorised the Director of Environment and Property to negotiate any further terms.

What does the council say?

Councillor David Borrow, Cabinet Member for Planning and Regulation, said: “This is a significant step forward in the rejuvenation plans for one of Preston’s grandest buildings. It will be wonderful to see new life breathed into a heritage property that has had such a rich history and impact on the city centre over the years. Not only will it repurpose an empty property, generating income for the city, but it will boost new footfall in the area, provide new jobs and support local businesses and the city centre economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the new tenant’s thoughts?

W_rkspace managing director, Rizwan Seth, said: “We’re delighted with the recent announcement that W_rkspace has been chosen to be the principal operator for the new flexible workplace business centre within the Amounderness House development.

“W_rkspace brings its own unique brand of flexible working solutions to the heart of the city. Offering outstanding opportunities for local established companies, alongside fantastic facilities to help start-up businesses looking to achieve first steps of their business journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The W_rkspace team feel proud to accompany this exciting city development and look forward to many fruitful and rewarding partnerships with the proud business community within Preston.”

What have developers said?