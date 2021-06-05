Plans revealed to relocate Longton's post office 35 metres down to the road to neighbouring Spar convenience store
The move would create more space for customers, Royal Mail bosses say.
The proposals would see Longton Post Office move to the Spar on Liverpool Road.
A Royal Mail spokesman said: "Our current operator is carrying out major work at the premises that they own next door but one to the current Post Office.
"Extra space is being added to incorporate a Post Office and increased retail range under one roof. Post Office services would be provided from two serving points as part of the retail counter of the convenience store.
"The Post Office opening hours would remain the same, Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 5.30pm; Saturday 9am – 12.30pm.
"A wide range of products and services would still be available.
"The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation. We are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers.
"Consultation will close on 16 July 2021. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 213427."