The proposals would see Longton Post Office move to the Spar on Liverpool Road.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "Our current operator is carrying out major work at the premises that they own next door but one to the current Post Office.

Longton Post Office could be relocated

"Extra space is being added to incorporate a Post Office and increased retail range under one roof. Post Office services would be provided from two serving points as part of the retail counter of the convenience store.

"The Post Office opening hours would remain the same, Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 5.30pm; Saturday 9am – 12.30pm.

"A wide range of products and services would still be available.

"The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a public consultation. We are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers.