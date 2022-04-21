Dr Gora Bangi and his staff were forced to vacate the surgery in Golden Hill Lane after it was deemed not fit for purpose in February last year.

It closed the building with immediate effect and moved its services to its sister surgery in West Paddock.

You can find our full report on the surgery closure and why it was deemed unsafe here.

Leyland's Station Surgery in Golden Hill Lane closed in February 2021 after the building was deemed unsafe for staff and patients

Following its closure, the GP practice said it was "actively seeking" a new site for the surgery, with a "number of potential options" being looked at in Farington.

"We are very aware of how passionate the patients and staff are to have a surgery based in the Farington area,” said a spokesman, “and we are actively seeking suitable accommodation within this locality."

In the days that followed, South Ribble and Chorley Clinical Care Commissioning Group (CCG) added that the surgery was “evaluating the potential of vacant land and existing premises” in Farington.

Dr Gora Bangi, was the chair of the Chorley and South Ribble Clinical Commissioning Group before stepping down in 2019 to run the Leyland Surgery

Today (Thursday, April 21), Leyland Surgery and the CCG has confirmed that plans for a Farington surgery are still in place and work is ongoing to find a suitable site.

Suzanne Clitheroe, business manager at Leyland Surgery, said: “We are still very much planning on finding premises in the area and Dr Bangi has been working with the CCG and the LMC (local medical committees) on the next steps.”

The GP practice has not said whether its new branch in Farington would be a purpose-built surgery or whether it would move into an existing building in the area.