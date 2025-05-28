Pink Link Launches New Women in Business Network in Blackburn

Something exciting is happening in Blackburn! Pink Link is launching its newest group at The Deaf Village NW!

Pink Link women in business network, is expanding into East Lancashire with the official launch of Pink Link Blackburn on Tuesday 3 June at the inspiring Deaf Village North West.

This exciting new group is set to bring together ambitious, like-minded women from across the region to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a supportive, inclusive, and energising environment.

Whether you're starting a business, scaling up, climbing the career ladder or exploring a new direction, being part of a community that supports and motivates you is one of the most powerful tools for personal and professional growth. Pink Link Blackburn offers just that; a vibrant space to fast-track success, avoid common pitfalls, and share real-world experiences.

Set in the stunning surroundings of the Deaf Village North West - a pioneering venue created by Debra Cartlidge, winner of the 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards Outstanding Achievement Award - the launch event promises a warm welcome, lively conversations, and valuable new connections.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards said “We know that behind every successful woman is a strong network. Pink Link creates the space for women to lift each other up, learn, and grow. We’re excited to bring that energy to Blackburn and welcome more women into this incredible community. Debra is a truly inspirational female founder, after seeing her win the Outstanding Achievement Award at the EVAS, ITV came and featured her and her venue. We love working with women we meet through our network, and The Deaf Village is the perfect place to launch this next chapter.”

Networking remains one of the most powerful tools in business, and nothing beats face-to-face interaction when it comes to opening doors. Pink Link events spark authentic conversations, meaningful relationships, and fresh opportunities that help women take bold steps forward, with the support of those who truly understand the journey.

Come along to the launch and experience the power of the Pink Link community for yourself. Book your free first visit: https://www.pinklinkladies.co.uk/networking-in-blackburn

For more details, contact Lindsay Clarke on 01772 348309.