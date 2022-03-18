There are now two main shops, the one in Poulton and one in Lytham and this week saw the opening of a shop in association with Spar at Liverpoool Old Road, Walmer Bridge.

Project manager Tracey Ardin said: “This will be our third shop opened with Spar as our successful partnership continues to go from strength to strength.”

The shop gave away free pies to its first 50 customers. Here’s a selection of pictures from the shop’s first day of business.

1. wlep-the pork shop opening-1-nw.JPG Exterior of The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. wlep-the pork shop opening-4-nw.JPG Some of the pies available at The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Inside the newly opened The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road Inside the newly opened The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. wlep-the pork shop opening-14-nw.JPG The new store within Walmer Bridge's Spar store Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales