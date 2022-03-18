Michelle and Will Evans with dog Monty and their purchases from The Pork Shop

Pie's the limit for Walmer Bridge's latest addition, The Pork Shop

The business was started in 2001 by Lee Gardner in old bookshop premises in Poulton-le-Fylde … and it has grown and grown.

By Andy Moffatt
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:26 pm

There are now two main shops, the one in Poulton and one in Lytham and this week saw the opening of a shop in association with Spar at Liverpoool Old Road, Walmer Bridge.

Project manager Tracey Ardin said: “This will be our third shop opened with Spar as our successful partnership continues to go from strength to strength.”

The shop gave away free pies to its first 50 customers. Here’s a selection of pictures from the shop’s first day of business.

1. wlep-the pork shop opening-1-nw.JPG

Exterior of The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. wlep-the pork shop opening-4-nw.JPG

Some of the pies available at The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Inside the newly opened The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge on Liverpool Old Road

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. wlep-the pork shop opening-14-nw.JPG

The new store within Walmer Bridge's Spar store

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

