Pierce Corporate Finance advises on sale of Fellwood Advisory

Pierce Corporate Finance is pleased to announce it has advised on the successful sale of Manchester-based Fellwood Advisory, a leading independent debt advisory practice, to fast-growing professional services firm Cooper Parry for an undisclosed figure.

​Fellwood Advisory is a specialist debt advisory practice known for its deep sector expertise and pragmatic, client-focused approach to raising and refinancing capital. The senior team brings over 30 years of combined experience in corporate lending and financial advisory, supporting businesses across the UK with tailored funding solutions.

Corporate Finance Director Kevin Steven and Associate Director Jimmy Moore led the sell-side advisory, ensuring the deal structure and value accurately reflected the strength and future potential of the business. The team worked closely with David Barker, Associate Director at Pierce, who provided comprehensive accountancy support throughout the transaction.

David Easdown of JMW Solicitors provided legal advice for the shareholders.

Craig Cheetham, Partner at Fellwood Advisory, commented: "Partnering with Cooper Parry is a huge step forward for us. We’re incredibly proud of the reputation we’ve built at Fellwood Advisory, and this deal gives us the scale and reach to support clients across the UK without compromising what makes our approach unique. Pierce’s guidance throughout the process was invaluable — they understood our business, our goals, and structured a deal that worked on every level."

Kevin Steven, Corporate Finance Director at Pierce, added: "We’re delighted to have supported Craig and the Fellwood team on this strategic transaction. It was important to us that the deal preserved the core identity and independence of Fellwood while enabling growth through a strong national platform. Cooper Parry is an ideal partner, and we look forward to seeing Fellwood’s continued success under their umbrella."

The acquisition by Cooper Parry will allow Fellwood to scale its operations nationally while continuing to trade under its established brand.