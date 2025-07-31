Pierce Corporate Finance advises Gaffey Technical in transition to next generation leadership

Pierce Corporate Finance is pleased to announce the successful completion of a management buyout (MBO) at Gaffey Technical Services Ltd, a significant milestone in the company’s long-term growth and succession strategy.

The transaction marks the company's transition from ownership by Philip and Paula Gaffey to a next-generation management team led by their children, Hannah and Daniel Gaffey.

Founded in 1986 by Mike Gaffey, Gaffey Technical initially provided chemical dosing and control systems to the UK’s commercial pool and industrial water sectors. With Mike’s sons, Philip and Andrew, joining in 1987-8 respectively, the company became a true family business. Incorporated in 2001, and Philip becoming Managing Director in 2006, the firm embarked on a transformative journey in 2012, shifting from service provision to manufacturing its own innovative chemical generation technologies.

Now operating from expanded premises and exporting to over 20 countries, Gaffey Technical has become a leader in in-situ sustainable chemical generation.

Gaffey Technical office

The MBO follows the gradual transition of ownership that began in 2020, when Andrew Gaffey exited the business and Philip Gaffey completed the buyout of his parents’ shares.

As part of a carefully developed five-year business plan, the MBO forms a cornerstone of the company’s succession planning and strategic growth objectives. The transaction will allow Philip more time to continue the succession planning journey, the mentoring of staff and provide essential support to international development and growing the business into new geographical regions through existing and new distribution networks. The two new directors, Hannah and Daniel, will play a key role in driving the digital transformation of the business and take on additional responsibility for day-to-day operations.

Steve Bell, Corporate Finance Director at Pierce, supported by advisor Khadija Patel, advised the Gaffey family throughout the transaction, providing valuation expertise, deal structuring and negotiation support.

“Working with the Gaffey family has been a real privilege. This is a business with a rich heritage, clear technical leadership and strong international presence. The MBO secures the legacy of the company while positioning it for long-term growth under the guidance of the next generation,” said Steve Bell of Pierce Corporate Finance.

Philip, Hannah and Daniel of Gaffey Technical

“This is a significant and proud moment for our family and our business,” said Philip Gaffey, Managing Director. “With nearly 10 years of involvement from Hannah and Daniel, we’ve built a strong foundation for the future. This MBO is not just about ownership; it’s about commitment—to our team, our customers, and the continued innovation that defines who we are.”

Dominic Ball, Pierce Tax Director, provided tax advice on the reorganisation and the MBO transaction.

Funding was provided by Mercia Asset Management. Legal advice came from Greg Gardner-Boyes of KBL Solicitors.