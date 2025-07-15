Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group Welcomes Two New Directors

Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors: Rebecca Bolton as Tax Director and Luqmaan Essa as Accounts Director. This appointment strengthens the firm’s leadership team and deepens its commitment to expert, client-focused service.

Rebecca Bolton - Tax Director

Rebecca brings a wealth of experience and energy to her new role as Tax Director at Pierce. With a strong background spanning accounts, audit, and tax compliance, she has spent recent years focusing on complex tax advisory work, including corporate restructuring, shareholder planning, and share schemes.

In her new role, Rebecca will work closely with Tax Director Dominic Ball, overseeing the strategic direction and delivery of tax advisory services, while fostering strong client relationships and supporting internal development across the firm.

L - R: Luqmaan Essa, Rebecca Bolton

Rebecca said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Pierce as Tax Director. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work alongside a talented team and continue developing innovative, strategic tax solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. I’m passionate about building strong relationships and helping businesses grow through clear, insightful advice.”

Luqmaan Essa – Accounts Director

Joining as Accounts Director, Luqmaan brings over 20 years of experience supporting SME owner-managed businesses with strategic, proactive advice. With a background that spans both industry and public practice, Luqmaan is passionate about helping clients achieve clarity and confidence in their financial decisions.

At Pierce, Luqmaan will continue to champion client success, leveraging his deep commercial insight and hands-on approach to drive value and long-term growth.

Luqmaan added, “Becoming part of the Pierce team is an exciting new chapter in my career. I’ve always enjoyed working closely with business owners to simplify complexity and bring clarity to their decision-making. At Pierce, I look forward to continuing that mission—supporting our clients with practical, forward-thinking advice tailored to their goals.”

Jimmy King, CEO at Pierce, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca and Luqmaan to the Pierce Group. Their depth of expertise and technical excellence reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier talent to support our clients’ evolving needs. As we continue to grow and support businesses across the region and beyond, their skill sets and leadership will be invaluable.”

About Pierce

Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group is a leading independent firm based in the North West, offering a full range of services from accountancy and audit to tax, corporate finance, and business advisory. With over 95 years of heritage, Pierce is dedicated to delivering expert guidance with a personal touch.