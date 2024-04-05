Pharmacy set to improve access to healthcare throughout the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pharmacy first services have emerged offering convenient and accessible solutions for minor illnesses and preventative care. However, as with any new initiative, the implementation of these services is not without its challenges. Among the common hurdles faced by pharmacies venturing into pharmacy first services are issues such as inadequate staff training, and delays in essential equipment procurement, like the otoscope. As a pharmacy, we have delved into these teething problems and explored strategies to overcome them effectively.

One of the primary concerns encountered in the rollout of pharmacy first services is the adequacy of staff training. These services often require pharmacists to expand their scope of practice, taking on roles traditionally reserved for primary care providers. Consequently, comprehensive training becomes paramount to ensure proficiency and confidence in delivering these services. We have a team of highly qualified pharmacists who have received training both externally and in-house to ensure our promise of providing the best care throughout the community is met.

Initially, it seemed the scheme would increase pressure on staff and workloads. Questions arose as to whether the training provided was enough to support the referrals. However, at Pharmalogic, no challenge is ever too hard! We have put extensive thought and preparation into accurately launching the pharmacy first service throughout our branches. Additional staff have been employed to ensure we have the capacity to provide this service correctly. Our pharmacists have incredibly positive first impressions. They feel it is a great way to provide accessible and convenient healthcare to patients, reassuring us we are heading in the correct direction.

This service has had an amazing impact on our community in such a short span of time. We have collated some feedback from the surgeries we are working with, alongside the patients we have tended to. We received feedback from many of our local surgeries, including Clayton Brook Surgery, who stated, “The Pharmacy First Service has really helped alleviate the pressure when we do not have appointments available. We have had positive feedback from patients who have spoken to the Pharmacist at Pharmalogic. We receive emails instantly providing the surgery with details of the consultation.” The consensus is that our local GP surgeries have found a reliable service for their patients to use. They are feeling less pressure, and the 8 am morning rush is better managed. GPs can effectively manage their appointments for secondary care as receptionists are gaining more confidence in referring patients to the service.

Pharmalogic has successfully delivered over 500 pharmacy first referrals, with positive feedback from patients. Our patients have been left extremely satisfied with the service and have said, “I used this service for my son, a very friendly pharmacist, and I received medication the very same day!” Another patient said, “There were no GP appointments available, so I contacted Pharmalogic chemist. After a consultation with the Pharmacist, he said medication was not needed and instead provided me with advice. The service was far easier than waiting for a GP appointment.”