Mr Sunak vowed to reduce fuel duty by 5p per litre in March, however, some drivers are calling for the Chancellor to do more as they face rising costs at petrol stations, figures suggest.

Here’s a look at some of the costs per litre at major stores this week (from May 23), according to petrolprices.com

Tesco Penwortham offers one of the cheapest rates this week for unleaded petrol at 161.9p while Asda Fulwood is 173.7p for diesel.

A general view of a Shell petrol station. Energy and fuel bills are rising in the UK due to a combination of factors. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

Tesco Chorley Extra has seen one of the biggest price jumps as petrol is now 165.9p and diesel is a whopping 178.9p, compared to 159.9 and 169.9 in March.

Diesel at Morrisons Riversway has remained the same since March at 177.7p.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “It’s clear to see that rising costs are having an impact on drivers. Our research found that two in five (40 percent) UK drivers are making a conscious effort to drive less to save on fuel. However, it’s not always possible for all motorists to reduce their driving, so they are having to look for ways to make their tanks last a bit longer.“Making some simple changes to the way you drive can reduce the amount of fuel you use and therefore the number of times you need to top up. These include:• Remove excess weight from your vehicle;• Ensure tyres are inflated to the correct pressure;• Go easy on the accelerator;• Keep your windows closed;• Avoid idling;• Shop around for fuel.

“Fluctuation in fuel prices, as well as varying costs between regions and suppliers, can be confusing to know when and where we’re going to get the best deal. By shopping around regularly, you could save money in the long run and ensure you’re not paying over the odds.”

Here are some fuel costs per litre at other major stores this week:

Unleaded:

Sainsburys Deepdale 162.9p

Asda Fulwood 162.7p

Morrisons Riversway 164.7p

Tesco Penwortham 161.9p

Tesco Chorley Extra 165.9p

Tesco Chorley Buckshaw 165.9p

Texaco New Hall Lane 165.9p

Diesel:

Tesco Penwortham 173.9p

Tesco Chorley Extra 178.9p

Asda Fulwood 173.7p

Tesco Chorley Buckshaw 176.9p

Sainsburys Deepdale 173.9p

Morrisons Riversway 177.7p