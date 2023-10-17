Perfect Recruitment recognised with Eva’s Honour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm of six consultants who specialise in recruitment for the sector has recently celebrated 16 years in business with Lisa Brady at the helm and; through the implementation of new strategic management procedures has demonstrated a significant 67.8% growth since lockdown.

Commenting on the award commendation, Lisa said: “The recruitment sector has without doubt been on a rollercoaster of a journey over the past few years and to have our efforts and hard work recognised by the EVAs is a huge achievement which we are so fiercely proud of.

“We have grown in strength and stature, diversified and even opened Perfect Construction which enabled us to safeguard jobs over lockdown. With a commitment to the next generation, we have also put the microscope on what we do and how we do it as we work towards running a sustainable, net zero business with changes such as LED lighting, the installation of EV charging points and water stations already in place with solar panelling next to be completed.

Lisa Brady received EVAs honour

“Our service offering has also evolved and we now work in education, cleaning and food production offering accredited food hygiene testing where we I am delighted to say that we have already carved a solid reputation for our services. We’ve not stood still and this award is thanks to the dedication and commitment to each of the team who I am extremely grateful for.”

Perfect Recruitment has also forged significant relationships with complimentary businesses, including Cube HR where they can cross-sell services which benefits both businesses that share the same values and ethos. With a merger with another recruitment business planned, the future is looking buoyant for the team.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS said: “Congratulations to Lisa and her team at Perfect Recruitment who thoroughly deserve the highly recommended honour for Best Business of the year. We are here to champion women in business, from startups to global brands, charities to industrial giants, the EVAS brings together supporters of female entrepreneurship to empower and inspire.”