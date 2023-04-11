They came, they saw, they collected and binned a whopping 15 full bags of rubbish between them.

Despite the downpour, local people came together last week for the first Penwortham Business Network (PBN) Community Clean Up. The St Teresa’s RC Primary School council joined local residents and members of the town’s business community in rooting out rubbish from bushes and gutters along Liverpool Road and surrounding spaces.

The litter pick is set to become an annual event as part of the PBN’s commitment to giving back to the community. Jemma Lloyd from Vincents Solicitors was one of the organisers. She said: “The weather really wasn’t on our side and we all got absolutely soaked, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who came out to support the Community Clean Up. I was delighted with the turn out and how enthusiastic everyone was.”

The litter pickers split off into two groups heading in different directions along Liverpool Road and meeting up an hour and a half later with their haul. The 15 bags of rubbish were then collected by South Ribble Borough Council which also provided some of the litter picking equipment, as did St Catherine’s Hospice.

Estate agent Michael Bailey, who co-founded the PBN with Jemma a year ago, added: “It was great for the business network to come together and give back to the town, the perfect way to celebrate the PBN’s first anniversary, and we hope to make it an annual event.” Rebecca Moffatt, teacher at St Teresa’s RC Primary in Stanley Grove, added: “The children were absolutely over the moon to fill so many bags, and we are very proud of them.”

Who took part in the Penwortham litter pick?

Members of the Penwortham Business Network and local community who took part include:

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: listbulleted

1 . Litter picking in Penwortham Youngsters join the operation Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

2 . Litter picking in Penwortham A total of 15 bags of rubbish were collected Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

3 . Litter picking in Penwortham Team work Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales

4 . Litter picking in Penwortham The weather didn't deter the volunteers Photo: Martin Bostock Photography Photo Sales