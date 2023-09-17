Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While Covid regulations protecting personal space have long since been dismantled, the government has repeatedly extended a legacy of the early part of the pandemic which enabled local authorities to grant fast-track permissions to food and drink premises that meant they could expand seating areas into the public spaces beyond their front doors.

The latest extension means that the licences should be renewed, upon request, until the end of September 2024 – and South Ribble Borough Council’s licensing and public safety committee has recommended that the authority continues with its current system for implementing the national policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What started out as a Covid precaution is continuing as a business boost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting of the committee was told that around half a dozen businesses in the district had taken advantage of the simplified process since it was introduced in the summer of 2020, just as the country emerged from the first lockdown and tried to facilitate ways of gathering and socialising as safely as possible.

The authority’s licensing manager, Chris Ward, said that none of the pavement facilities had since attracted any complaints about “crime or disorder”.

Middleforth ward member Keith Martin told the committee that he would like to see the scheme continue “indefinitely”, so as not to disadvantage those businesses in places like Penwortham and Leyland that did not have private areas in front of their properties. Such spaces can be used for external seating without a pavement licence.

However, he also questioned whether fire safety considerations had been taken into account – specifically, the need to ensure that exits from premises were clear from clutter in the event of an evacuation. Mr. Ward said that “safe passages” of three metres were factored in to applications for pavement café licences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad