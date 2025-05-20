Partnership boosts affordable housing in Leyland

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has today announced it will invest more than £10 million to create 45 new, affordable homes in partnership with north west housing association, Onward Homes.

As well as delivering affordable, high quality and energy-efficient homes, the scheme will also create additional public open space and pedestrian and cycle links near Bannister Lane in Leyland, South Ribble.

The new development will provide a range of three- and four- bedroom homes available through shared ownership and for social rent through Onward. The new homes will expand on Keepmoat’s successful development at Farington Mews, which partnered with Onward in delivering homes for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Peter Barlow, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, North West, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Onward Homes to deliver another fantastic scheme, designed to reflect the demand in the area and meet local needs in South Ribble.

Jonathan Steggles (Head of Land and Partnerships (Keepmoat), Katie Dean (Land and Partnerships Director, Keepmoat), Peter Barlow (Keepmoat Regional Managing Director), Daniel Shaw (Project Manager Onward), Juan Zuleta (Growth Development Manager Onward) and Steven Healy (Senior Planner Turleys)

“This partnership reflects a unified vision of ambition and careful planning to deliver a great place to live. We’re also extremely grateful to our partners at Turley Planning Consultants, who have supported us in progressing this site.”

Stephen Heverin, Director of Growth and Regeneration at Onward, added: “We’re pleased to be building on our existing relationship with Keepmoat and look forward to helping more local people put down roots in the area at Bannister Lane.

“Farington Mews has been a fantastic example of strong partnership working to deliver really positive outcomes for local people. We are excited to further improve the quality and choice of affordable homes in the area, as well as enhancing local amenities.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

For more information, please visit: www.keepmoat.com