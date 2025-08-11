Parking Eye has been slapping Booths shoppers with £100 fines for six years, despite the firm not having permission to use its ANPR cameras.

The Lancashire-based parking enforcer was hired to manage Booths car parks in Garstang and Poulton in 2019, but failed to apply for the necessary planning permission for its pole-mounted ANPR cameras and signage.

Despite not having permission for the surveillance camera, the firm continued to issue fines to those judged to have overstayed at the supermarkets, typically capped at £100.

Parking Eye have been enforcing fines at Booth car park in Garstang without planning permission for its ANPR camera since it was installed in 2019 | Booths

However, last month parking signs were covered-up at the Garstang store, prompting queries from shoppers about restrictions. The store offers customers three hours free parking, with fines issued to those who overstay this limit.

The signs have been covered while Parking Eye awaits the outcome of a retrospective planning permission submitted last month - six years since it began operating the Booths car park in June 2019.

Before handing over control of its car park to Parking Eye, Booths had previously donated all paid parking fines to a local charity.

Booths, Teanlowe Centre, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton | Google

Irked shoppers have taken to Facebook to ask whether Parking Eye was operating the car park and enforcing fines for six years without full legal compliance - and whether those hit with fines are entitled to claim refunds.

What does Parking Eye say?

Parking Eye declined to comment on its failure to secure planning permission, but insisted all parking fines at the stores remained valid.

A company spokesman said: "The parking charges are valid and we continue to engage with our client and Wyre Council on the issue."

The Booths car park signs at the Garstang store have been covered while Parking Eye awaits the outcome of a retrospective planning permission for its ANPR camera submitted last month - six years since it began operating the car park in June 2019 | Submitted

What did Booth say?

Booths was made aware of the matter and asked to provide clarification for shoppers. But the supermarket also declined to comment.

“This is a matter for Parking Eye and Wyre Council to comment on,” said a Booths spokesperson.

“Booths will continue to offer three hours of free parking for customers who shop at Garstang Booths.”

What does Wyre Council say?

If ANPR equipment is installed without the necessary planning permission, the local council may take action, such as writing to the landowner and the company responsible for the equipment, and requesting a planning application.

Wyre Council is believed to be the landowner (or part owner) of the Booths car parks at Cherestanc Square, Garstang and Teanlowe Centre in Poulton.

However, Wyre Council did not appear to have alerted Parking Eye to the need for planning permission to operate ANPR cameras on its land.

Wyre Council were approached for comment.