Papa's, Domino's, McDonald's: Food hygiene fails and passes as 42 businesses in Lancashire given new ratings

42 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Mar 2024, 20:12 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on March 14.

1. 1260 Craft & Crust, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD

Rated 5 on March 14.

Rated 3 on January 10.

2. Papa's Fish & Chips, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1HB

Rated 3 on January 10.

Rated 5 on March 8.

3. Lime Bar and Lounge

Rated 5 on March 8.

Rated 5 on March 7.

4. Walmer Bridge Supper Bar, Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston, PR4 5QE

Rated 5 on March 7.

