Papa Johns Lancaster branch on list of 43 pizza takeaways to close after Easter
Papa Johns has confirmed the locations of 43 UK branches it will shut in the next two months, including one of its takeaways in Lancashire.
The pizza takeaway and delivery business said earlier this year that it planned to shut a raft of “underperforming” restaurants and has today confirmed they will close by mid-May following a consultation process.
The only Lancashire branch to close is the Papa John's in North Road, Lancaster, which will close in the coming weeks.
Full list of 43 Papa Johns set to close
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Barnsley, South Yorkshire
-Bebington, Merseyside
-Bexhill, East Sussex
-Billericay, Essex
-Bromley, Greater London
-Coulsdon, Greater London
-Cricklewood, Greater London
-Darlington, County Durham
-Doncaster, South Yorkshire
-Durham, County Durham
-East Dulwich, Greater London
-East Grinstead, West Sussex
-Eastbourne, East Sussex
-Hailsham, East Sussex
-Harringay, Greater London
-Harrogate, North Yorkshire
-Hendon, Greater London
-Horsham, West Sussex
-Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
-Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
-Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
-Mottingham, Greater London
-Northwood Hills, Greater London
-Peacehaven, East Sussex
-Peckham, Greater London
-Penge, Greater London
-Putney, Greater London
-Redhill, Surrey
-Rochdale, Greater Manchester
-Rotherham, South Yorkshire
-Ruislip, Greater London
-Runcorn, Cheshire
-Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
-Sittingbourne, Kent
-Southport, Merseyside
-St Helens, Merseyside
-Stoke Newington, Greater London
-Tunbridge Wells, Kent
-Upminster, Greater London
-Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
-Whitton, Greater London
-Wimbledon, Greater London
