Pannelli, the wall‑covering specialist run by brothers Scott and Mitchell Wilson, has this week relocated to a significantly larger premises at Botany Bay Business Park, Canal Mill, Botany Brow, Chorley PR6 9AF . The new facility spans over 3,000 sq ft—more than double their previous space—and offers three times the storage capacity, supporting the brothers’ ambition for nationwide growth.

Pannelli Brothers Triple Storage Capacity With Move to Botany Bay

Founded in July 2024, Pannelli has rapidly outpaced expectations and is on track to more than double last year’s sales, establishing itself as one of the UK’s fastest‑growing wall‑covering companies. “This move gives us the space to serve more customers and stay true to our high‑quality ethos,” says Scott Wilson, co‑owner alongside his brother Mitchell. “As brothers, we’re building more than just a business—we’re building a legacy.”

The expansion is further bolstered by a bold plan to open two additional locations—one in London and one in Scotland—aligning with the brothers’ mission to grow Pannelli into a household name by 2026.