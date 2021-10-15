Over Wyre to lose its only charity shop as RSPCA closes it down due to Covid financial hit

The RSPCA shop in Wyre View, Knott End, will close its doors on December 4 after bosses said its closure during lockdown had taken a big hit on its ability to trade.

The shop, which supports Longview Animal Centre in Stalmine, is one of three on the Fylde coast - but the Blackpool and North Lancashire branch of the charity said it would keep the other two in Blackpool open.

Customers can continue to support the animal centre through its shops in Talbot Road in the centre of the resort, and Highfield Road in South Shore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knott End's RSPCA shop, which supports Longview Animal Centre in Stalmine, is closing its doors permanently on December 4.

A spokesman for the RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancashire branch said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are having to announce the closure of our RSPCA branch charity shop in Knott End.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a catastrophic impact on the Branch’s finances and lockdown meant that the shop - like many others - has not been able to keep trading as it would have normally. This means we are now no longer able to keep it running as we would have liked.

“It is with great sadness that we are having to make savings, which will result in the closure of this shop on December 4.

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who has supported the work of the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancs Branch through the Knott End charity shop, to everyone who has worked there and all who have given up their time volunteering.

“The charity still operates its two shops in Blackpool on Highfield Road and Talbot Road which would welcome your donations to support the continued success of the animal centre.