Osprey Charging Network upgrades public EV charging site at Alexandra Retail Park

Osprey Charging, the UK’s leading and fastest-growing EV rapid-charging network, has boosted access to public charging in Lancashire with the expansion of its public EV charging hub at Alexandra Retail Park in Oldham.

Eight new 300kW charge points have been installed by Osprey, taking the total number of chargers at the hub to 10, supporting local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 300kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. The two pre-existing 50kW chargers are for drivers taking a longer break, providing flexible and diverse charging options that suit individual drivers’ needs. Situated at the Alexandra Retail Park, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst enjoying a coffee or bite to eat at the on-site Starbucks.

Easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, Osprey Chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Furthermore, Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming. As a result, Osprey is a multi-award winning network and a Zap-Map ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fourth consecutive year.

Osprey Charging is dedicated to delivering super-fast, simple and convenient charging to all EV drivers, and the upgraded Lancashire hub, located between the M62 and M60 near North-East Manchester, is a crucial part of Osprey’s roll-out of public charging infrastructure in key locations across the UK. With over 1,200 charging bays live and available to use, Osprey’s award-winning network is leading the way with a reliability rate of 99% and speed of growth, as the network expanded by 150% in 2023.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,200 charging bays available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards. The upgraded charging hub in Oldham will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Lancashire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Brookhouse Group, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

Osprey’s network provides reliable charging in a broad range of locations, from convenient and local sites such as the Alexandra Retail Park, to hubs and sites on some of the UK’s major roads. This includes its award-winning, 16-charger hub at Salmon’s Leap, Buckfastleigh on the A38 Devon Expressway. Osprey charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe. In 2023 and 2024, Osprey was awarded Chargepoint Network of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards.