Opus Restructuring strengthens North West team with senior promotion

Amanda Hamlin appointed Senior Manager in Preston office amid rising demand for restructuring advice amongst local businesses

Business advisory firm Opus Restructuring & Insolvency has bolstered its senior team in the North West with the promotion of Amanda Hamlin to Senior Manager at its Preston office.

Amanda joined Opus in April 2024 and has quickly become a key figure within the firm, playing a leading role in several complex insolvency cases. Her promotion comes at a time of increasing pressure on regional businesses facing rising financial distress and demand for restructuring advice.

With over a decade of experience in insolvency and business recovery, Amanda is known for her collaborative approach, technical expertise, and dedication to helping clients navigate challenging circumstances.

Amanda Hamlin, Opus

“I’m incredibly proud to step into this new role at such a critical time for businesses in the region,” said Amanda. “I’ve had fantastic support from the team in Preston, and I look forward to helping even more clients find the right path forward as we face another challenging year in the restructuring space.”

Ian McCulloch, Partner at Opus Restructuring, added, “Amanda’s promotion is thoroughly deserved and a reflection of her exceptional work, technical ability and leadership, which have made a real impact on the business over the past year. With Amanda now in this senior role, our Preston office is in a strong position to meet the growing insolvency demands we expect to see in the coming year.”

Amanda’s promotion is part of Opus’s continued investment in its regional offices, ensuring business owners and advisers have access to senior, specialist support when it matters most.