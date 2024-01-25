Munch Box, Preston

Social media star Simon 'Dad the Dish' Hannigan will open his new takeaway in Preston next month.

Simon, from Kirkham, went from living out of his car to being a YouTube and TikTok star, finding foodie fame through helping single dads cook simple, tasty meals.

With more than half-a-million followers across social media and six million 'likes' on TikTok, Simon is now bringing his popular 'dad dishes' to Preston.

His new takeaway Munch Box opens in St Mary's Street - at the former 'Slice Out' unit - on Friday, February 2.

Last year people queued to get into his first takeaway which opened in Whitegate Drive on May 31.

The Preston menu is expected to be similar to the Blackpool branch, with shareable munch boxes priced from £6 to £9.50.

Munch Box menu

The Kirkham local said he plans to expand across Lancashire and the North West with new branches to open in Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley, Bolton, Southport and Salford within the next 12 months.

The takeaway specialise in 'munch boxes' brimming with tasty takeaway favourites such as smash burgers, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, pulled pork and loaded fries.

Simon said: "2024 is going to be massive and I just want to thank you all for your continued support since I became Dad The Dish and since Munch Box opened.

"It’s been a life changing experience since day one and I’ve met such amazing people.

"We’re creating amazing careers for people and they are truly what makes Munch Box an experience. Nothing would have been possible without the team."