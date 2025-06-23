NWL Chamber welcomes Government’s Infrastructure Strategy – calls for urgent action to back SMEs

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s newly published Infrastructure Strategy, while urging ministers to stay true to their commitment to fostering growth and opportunity for the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Several chamber members played a direct role in shaping the Government’s strategy, offering real-world insight from the coalface of British business. Their input – spanning sectors from advanced manufacturing and green energy to logistics and digital services – helped ensure the voice of regional enterprise is firmly embedded in the national economic roadmap.

“This strategy shows promise, but promises alone won’t deliver jobs, scale innovation or build resilient local economies,” said Babs Murphy, chief executive, “Our members stepped up to provide valuable input, and now it’s time for Government to step up too – by turning words into action and backing businesses with the support they need to grow.”

The Chamber strongly supports the strategy’s emphasis on skills, infrastructure, and sustainability – all core pillars identified by members during roundtable consultations earlier this year.

However, the Chamber is clear: real impact will only come through tangible investment, policy consistency, and a relentless focus on reducing barriers to growth for SMEs.

“In Lancashire and beyond, SMEs are the backbone of our economy. If Government is serious about unlocking regional growth, then these businesses must be front and centre in delivery – not an afterthought,” Babs added.

“The Chamber will continue working closely with its members, local authorities, and national partners to monitor the rollout of the strategy and ensure the SME voice remains at the heart of the UK’s industrial future.”