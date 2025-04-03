NRG Riverside partners with Lichfield and Tamworth Joint Waste Service on seven-year contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following weeks of positive premobilisation planning, today is ‘go live’ for NRG Riverside and the recently awarded 27 refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) for Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council’s Joint Waste Service as part of a new seven-year contract. This partnership marks a significant investment in the councils’ waste management infrastructure, ensuring the reliable and efficient delivery of essential services.

As part of the agreement, NRG Riverside will operate within the shared service’s depot workshop facility, located at the Burntwood, Staffordshire. The company will provide full maintenance and servicing of the fleet, supported by NRG Riverside’s wider network of engineers to ensure operational efficiency and service continuity.

The mobilisation includes the supply of nine Dennis Eagle Terberg twin packs, 14 26t Mercedes-Benz Faun Zoeller split lifts, 2 18t Dennis Eagle Dennis Olympus split lifts, a 16t DAF NTM trade RCV and a 7.5t Faun Fuso Canter trade.

The experienced staff members will transfer to NRG Riverside under TUPE regulations, ensuring continuity of service and expert oversight of the new fleet. To support the long-term success of the contract, NRG Riverside is also investing in workforce development by creating apprenticeship opportunities to be based on site, helping to develop local talent and strengthen the local community’s skills base.

Beyond fleet management, NRG Riverside has committed to supporting wider social and environmental initiatives, including contributing to the Living Green Spaces Initiative in Lichfield District and Tamworth Borough. This collaboration aligns with all parties’ commitment to sustainability, improving community spaces and enhancing local biodiversity.

“We’re delighted to be awarded this seven-year contract supplying RCVs to the councils’ Joint Waste Service. We are committed to providing an excellent service to our customers, our mobilisation and on boarding process started months ago so it’s great to be able to deliver this project on time and on budget, we’re looking forward to working closely with the teams from here.” Darren Powell, Chief Executive Officer NRG Riverside.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council’s Joint Waste Service, added: “Our agreement with NRG Riverside has delivered a fantastic new fleet of state-of-the-art waste collection vehicles.

“With the addition of onsite maintenance and servicing from NRG staff at our Burntwood Depot, we are confident we will be able to continue to provide first-class waste collection services for our residents.”

27 Brand New Refuse Collection Vehicles delivered as part of the seven year contract.

This contract represents the success and growth for NRG Riverside as this becomes their sixteenth location and also highlights a significant change for Lichfield District and Tamworth Borough councils’ Joint Waste Service who through this new contract with NRG Riverside, are improving sustainability credentials and community engagement to deliver long-term benefits for the community.