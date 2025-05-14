Northstone Gives Boost to Animal Care’s Cross Bay Walk

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, has provided a boost to Animal Care Lancaster & Morecambe's fundraising efforts by donating £500 towards their upcoming Cross Bay Walk charity event.

The Cross Bay Walk, scheduled for Saturday 21st June, will see 50 Animal Care supporters embark on a scenic route from Arnside to Grange-over-Sands, guided by the Guide Over Sands Trust.

The team of dedicated supporters aims to raise £2,000 through sponsorship, with Northstone's donation helping towards this target.

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “We are committed to supporting the local community and the causes that matter to residents. The historic Cross Bay Walk showcases the breathtaking natural beauty of the area, with Morecambe Bay offering some of the most stunning landscapes in the country. We’re proud to support Animal Care’s fundraising efforts through this event helping animals in need.”

Stephanie Weber, Education and Fundraising Officer at Animal Care, said: "We're incredibly grateful for Northstone's donation towards our Cross Bay Walk. Every penny raised makes a tremendous difference to the animals in our care – from providing daily essentials like food and treats to covering crucial veterinary costs for procedures like neutering and spaying. With rising costs affecting everyone, support from local businesses like Northstone is vital in helping us continue our work rescuing and rehabilitating animals across Lancaster and Morecambe."

Animal Care Lancaster & Morecambe is a small local charity dedicated to helping a wide variety of animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters, and ferrets.

The funds raised will support essential care for the animals, with contributions making a significant impact: £5 buys treats for all dogs at the centre, £20 feeds a cat for a full month, while £100 - £250 covers veterinary costs for vital procedures such as neutering and spaying.

Members of the public wishing to support Animal Care's Cross Bay Walk can donate via their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/ac-cross-bay-walk-2025

For more information on Northstone, visit https://northstone.co.uk