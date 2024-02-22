North West wealth management business raises over £65,000 for Support Dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Five Wealth’s continuous support for the charity, it raised over £23,000 at its biennial charity fundraiser dinner earlier this month. The event was attended by leading figures in the North West business community, and saw Manchester United and England Legend Bryan Robson join as a guest speaker.

The money raised will go directly into Support Dog’s vital work training specialist assistance to work across its three programmes: autism assistance dogs for autistic children; seizure alert dogs for people with epilepsy; and disability dogs for people with physical disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Wealth’s dedication and continued support to Support Dogs is inspired by its co-founder and director, Steve Jordan, who’s autistic son, Franklin, has been with his support dog since 2020. On top of launching and organising the fund-raising efforts, Steve also ran the London Marathon in 2019 in aid of Support Dogs.

Thunda - Steve Jordan's son's support dog

Steve Jordan, director and co-founder at Five Wealth, said: “This charity has played a life-changing role for our family, but most importantly, for my son. With his support dog Thunda, he’s now able to experience and enjoy the world, which wasn’t possible before we were introduced to the charity. I’m in a privileged position to bring together the North West business community to help raise a huge amount of money that will directly sponsor a new dog for someone else. It’s something I’m extremely proud to have helped achieve and look forward to continuing to do.”