North West tourist favourite unveils new craft lodge and wellbeing hub ahead of summer

A new craft lodge, café and wellbeing hub is attracting even more families to one of the country’s most popular holiday parks.

Darwin Escapes’ Talacre Beach Resort – which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary – opened the child-friendly facility to meet demand from visitors and owners.

The move increases the 44-acre site’s all-weather offering and is proving a big hit, according to Entertainment Supervisor Rychard Martinez.

He says activities including pottery painting, yoga and mindfulness, fabric and jewellery craft, tasty creations and ‘Stuffed with Fluff’ teddy factory workshops have attracted people of all ages.

The new Craft Lodge

“The lodge is brand new but doing fantastically well, so we are already looking to introduce a wider variety of sessions,” said Rychard.

“It’s not just a craft centre it’s a place to make memories, which is why we have activities which involve creating and making items like jewellery, beach bags and pottery, so visitors can take them home as a reminder of their time with us.

“The teddy factory in particular has been very popular as, like all our activities, it is more accessible and affordable than what you might see elsewhere, the experience is very hands-on and interactive.”

He added: “We serve food and drink and there are areas for parents to relax while their children enjoy themselves, or they can of course join in the fun!

Darwin Escapes Talacre site is popular with tourists from across Lancashire

“The facility is open to the public and available all-year round for parties and functions, which provides local families with a place to visit when the weather is not so nice.

“And there are health and wellbeing events at the end of each day as a way for people – and our amazing team – to wind down after hours of playtime!

“As a base it brings everyone together, to make new friends and acts as another community centre-point here at Talacre, so we are delighted with how well it’s been received.”

The Craft Lodge complements the park’s existing family provision, notably the Go Active programme which includes archery, Panna Soccer, Sea Scooters, NERF Bunkr Battles and disc golf.

Following a wider £1million redevelopment - including investment in the clubhouse and accommodation facilities, access to the pool and a new games area and children’s playground – Talacre Beach has continued to attract thousands of holidaymakers and owners from across the UK and beyond to the coastal village.