North west law firm Napthens makes key appointments to further growth strategy of newly appointed managing director

Preston-based north west law firm Napthens has made a series of key appointments to pursue the growth objectives of its newly appointed managing director Stephen Faulkner

Headquartered in Preston with offices in Liverpool, Blackburn, Kendal, Lytham and Southport, the growing practice has welcomed eight new colleagues.

The litigation team was enhanced by the arrival of solicitor Jayna Mistry from Sandstone Legal, bringing almost a decade of experience in civil and commercial litigation, pensions, investments and real estate tax law. Jayna will work with partner Andrew Holden to support the growing portfolio of client work for the litigation team.

Also joining litigation is legal executive Jennie Brassil-Rawlings, who will work alongside legal director Veronica Howley at the Liverpool office.

Other appointments include Onyeka Obidi and Rebecca Rhodes joining Napthens as solicitors in the residential conveyancing and commercial property teams respectively.

Onyeka has worked in in the legal and finance sectors for 15 years with experience in residential conveyancing, employment law, arbitration and financial analysis, while Rebecca brings both commercial litigation and commercial property expertise.

The residential conveyancing team is further strengthened by Stacey Whitham-Hall being appointed as legal assistant in the Southport office.

Napthens also welcomed Chloe Schaap as client onboarding executive and Jonathan Robie as legal cashier in the finance team.

The appointments help to fulfil managing director Stephen Faulkner's growth strategy which includes further enhancing Napthens’ reputation as a leading north west law firm, improving its service provision and appointing, developing and promoting people.

Stephen said: “Watching our teams grow with these and further key appointments will help us to achieve our stated ambition of making Napthens the ‘go to’ law firm in the north west of England.”