North west law firm Napthens advises Calico Homes on land acquisition for £23m Dovestone Gardens extra care facility in Burnley, Lancs

The commercial property team at Preston-based north west law firm Napthens advised Calico Homes on the acquisition of land for its flagship Dovestone Gardens extra care facility in Burnley, Lancs.

Located on Briercliffe Road, the recently opened £23m scheme provides 93 new apartments for residents aged over 55, plus communal gardens, an on-site bistro and an activity room at what is Burnley’s first extra care facility.

Paul Hardy, commercial property partner in the real estate team of law firm Napthens, acted for Burnley-based Calico Homes, a division of The Calico Group, on the acquisition of the plot, formerly derelict land at Burnley General Hospital.

The acquisition required collaborative innovation between Calico Homes, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Burnley Borough Council as the development took place around an operational NHS hospital site.

Dovestone Gardens extra care facility in Burnley

The process brought together diverse expertise, creative problem-solving, and shared resources to identify unique opportunities, mitigate risks, and create sustainable solutions that benefited all parties. This approach fostered transparency and efficiency - a strategic partnership with far-reaching positive impacts.

Paul added: “It’s been a fantastic project to work on, having seen a neglected site be brought back to life and deliver a much-needed facility in the area. Working on the scheme has had some challenges; it’s been testing and a complex piece of work, but it’s incredibly rewarding to advise Calico Homes and see the project come to life.”

Wendy Malone, group director for development at The Calico Group, said: “Dovestone Gardens is more than just a building – it’s a vibrant, supportive community that enables people to live independently with dignity and connection. The success of this project is rooted in strong partnerships, and Napthens played a key role in helping us navigate a complex acquisition with care and expertise. Their collaborative approach helped us unlock the potential of this site, and together we’ve delivered a place that will have a lasting social impact for generations to come.”

Having started on site in 2022, the development was funded by Calico Homes and Homes England and delivered by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction.