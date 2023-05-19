North West based digital marketing agency Soap Media receives Clutch recognition for the fifth year running

Jack Oddy, Partnerships Director (Left), and Markerle Davis, CEO (Right).

Clutch is a leading, unbiased, directory and review platform that acts as an intermediary between clients looking for technology and marketing services, and agencies that provide these services.

Previous clients of the agencies listed on Clutch post reviews about the quality of their interaction and the services provided to them. Clutch then formulates a star rating for agencies based on these reviews, alongside other factors. They also offer recognition across different locations and service areas.

Clutch recently announced the ratings and accolades for 2023, and Soap Media has been awarded:

- Top Company in the UK- Top Web Design Company for E-commerce in the UK- Top Web Developers for Education in the UK- Top Digital Marketing Company in Manchester- Top Full-Service Digital Company in Manchester

These awards are just five of many Clutch accolades the agency has received over the last five years, having previously been named as a Top PPC Management Agency, a Top B2B Company for Advertising and Marketing, and a Top Global B2B Partner, amongst others.

Currently, the agency has 4.9 stars out of five, and 12 verified reviews from current and previous clients across a multitude of industries.

On this recognition, CEO and Co-Founder of Soap Media (https://www.soapmedia.co.uk/), Markerle Davis, said: “It’s an honour to have received recognition from Clutch for the fifth year running, and we’re incredibly passionate about providing our clients with outstanding services. We owe this recognition to them and our amazing team members who go out of their way to provide the best service possible on a daily basis.

“While we’ll take some time to celebrate these achievements, we’ll ensure all our clients continue to get the best from us by maintaining the same level of customer service that we’re known for.