North East’s Frisk Radio is expanding into Lancashire.

North East Regional DAB station Frisk Radio is delighted to announce its upcoming expansion into Lancashire.

Utilising SS-DAB transmitters in Preston, Chorley and Blackpool, Frisk will bring its signature “Beats & Banter” formula to the region starting mid-April.

The move aligns with the mass rollout of digital out-of-home billboards by Frisk’s parent company, Smart Outdoor Media.

Mark Catterall, CEO of Smart Outdoor Media said: “Our growing footprint across Lancashire makes this the ideal time to launch Frisk Radio in the same area.

With over 100 screens coming online, we can offer advertisers a unique, omni-channel opportunity to connect with their target audience across the region.”

Stuart Landreth, Director of Frisk Radio said: “We are very excited to introduce the Frisk brand to Lancashire. Our rapid growth, and success in the North East has shown there is a clear demand for an upbeat, dance-music focussed station in local markets.”

Frisk Radio is available on DAB in selected areas of the North East, online at www.friskradio.com, and through the Frisk Player app.