North East Regional DAB station Frisk Radio announces expansion into Lancashire.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North East Regional DAB station Frisk Radio is delighted to announce its upcoming expansion into Lancashire.
Utilising SS-DAB transmitters in Preston, Chorley and Blackpool, Frisk will bring its signature “Beats & Banter” formula to the region starting mid-April.
The move aligns with the mass rollout of digital out-of-home billboards by Frisk’s parent company, Smart Outdoor Media.
Mark Catterall, CEO of Smart Outdoor Media said: “Our growing footprint across Lancashire makes this the ideal time to launch Frisk Radio in the same area.
With over 100 screens coming online, we can offer advertisers a unique, omni-channel opportunity to connect with their target audience across the region.”
Stuart Landreth, Director of Frisk Radio said: “We are very excited to introduce the Frisk brand to Lancashire. Our rapid growth, and success in the North East has shown there is a clear demand for an upbeat, dance-music focussed station in local markets.”
Frisk Radio is available on DAB in selected areas of the North East, online at www.friskradio.com, and through the Frisk Player app.
