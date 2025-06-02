NLTG strengthens leadership team with two new appointments

North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG) have made two new leadership appointments, with Lee Clements and Charlotte Duffell joining the training provider’s head office in Accrington.

Lee takes on the role of Head of Apprenticeships, with a remit that spans four Apprenticeship teams and a workforce of 28 tutors, including tasks such as monitoring delivery of Apprenticeships, compliance, analysing performance against the Ofsted framework and much more.

With a career that began in the airline industry and later transitioned into training and education, he brings more than 16 years of sector-specific experience, specifically in quality assurance and professional services delivery.

Lee’s early career saw him progress from cabin crew to managing safety training and base operations. After a move into the Apprenticeship sector, he held various leadership roles, culminating in his most recent position building and leading a Quality of Education team before joining NLTG.

New NLTG Business Development Manager, Charlotte Duffell

Charlotte joins NLTG as Business Development Manager, bringing with decades of experience in education and a strong background in employer engagement, recruitment and marketing. In her role, Charlotte is leading three core teams, Business Development, Recruitment and Marketing, and is focussed on expanding NLTG’s presence across local communities, employer hubs and youth zones.

A former Apprentice herself, Charlotte began her career as a nursery nurse after completing a three-year Apprenticeship in Childcare and Education in Preston.

Her career has since included pivotal roles at Runshaw College and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), where she worked on a range of initiatives including European-funded projects. It was during one of those projects that Charlotte first collaborated with NLTG and was impressed by everything they did.

Lee said: “This role brings together everything I’ve worked on across my career. It allows me to take a truly holistic view of Apprenticeship delivery, from compliance and quality frameworks to tutor development and learner experience.

New Head of Apprenticeships at NLTG, Lee Clements

“I have already hit the ground running with projects like the rollout of a new Apprenticeship software, which will streamline our digital learning platform based on direct feedback from tutors and learners.

“I have been here three months now and it feels like I have not really worked anywhere else. I have settled in really well and it is a great team to work with.”

Speaking about Apprenticeships, Lee said: “Apprenticeships allow employers to shape future talent and support career progression, whether for school leavers or existing staff. They are a vital part of personal and professional development.”

Charlotte said: “I had worked closely with NLTG in a previous role and was always impressed by their commitment, energy and the breadth of opportunities they provide.

“Joining them felt like the perfect next step. In just a few short weeks, I’ve met an enthusiastic, ideas-driven team and I’m excited about what we’ll achieve together.”

Speaking about Apprenticeships, she said: “There are more opportunities than ever before for young people. NLTG is here to help people at every stage of their journey - whether that’s starting out, upskilling or making a change.”