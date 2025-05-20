NLTG Apprentice finds career success with management role at Accrington's Tiger Lounge
Shannon’s journey with Tiger Lounge began with a short work experience placement through NLTG, where she was first introduced to the fast-paced and rewarding world of hospitality.
From those early days learning the ropes, her passion, confidence, and skills have grown – culminating in her promotion to a leadership position within the venue following a successful Apprenticeship.
Shannon said: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do at first. I wasn’t confident at all, but the Apprenticeship gave me the support I needed. I got to learn on the job, while also being taught about the behind-the-scenes stuff like rules and responsibilities from my NLTG tutor.
“Now I am very confident in what I’m doing – and it means a lot that the team backs my decisions too.”
Tiger Lounge has a strong commitment to investing in young talent, especially through Apprenticeships.
Owner of Tiger Lounge, Damian Cunliffe, said: “We have had great success with the Apprentices that we have taken on.
“Shannon started with us on a study programme work placement through NLTG and immediately made an impression, before starting her Apprenticeship with us. Now, as Assistant Manager, she is a key part of the team and a brilliant example of how Apprenticeships can lead to real career progression.”
Lee Clements, Head of Apprenticeships at NLTG, said: “Shannon’s story shows exactly why Apprenticeships are so valuable – not just to employers, but to young people who are still finding their path. She’s developed into a confident, capable leader and we’re incredibly proud to have played a part in her journey.”
For businesses looking to generate Apprenticeship vacancies through NLTG, please call 01254 300 779 or email [email protected].
You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Commercial Short Courses and Courses for Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.