NLTG Apprentice finds career success with management role at Accrington's Tiger Lounge

North Lancs Training Group CIC (NLTG) is celebrating another Apprenticeship success story as former apprentice Shannon Proctor takes on the role of Assistant Manager at Tiger Lounge in Accrington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon’s journey with Tiger Lounge began with a short work experience placement through NLTG, where she was first introduced to the fast-paced and rewarding world of hospitality.

From those early days learning the ropes, her passion, confidence, and skills have grown – culminating in her promotion to a leadership position within the venue following a successful Apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do at first. I wasn’t confident at all, but the Apprenticeship gave me the support I needed. I got to learn on the job, while also being taught about the behind-the-scenes stuff like rules and responsibilities from my NLTG tutor.

Tiger Lounge Assistant Manager Shannon Proctor

“Now I am very confident in what I’m doing – and it means a lot that the team backs my decisions too.”

Tiger Lounge has a strong commitment to investing in young talent, especially through Apprenticeships.

Owner of Tiger Lounge, Damian Cunliffe, said: “We have had great success with the Apprentices that we have taken on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shannon started with us on a study programme work placement through NLTG and immediately made an impression, before starting her Apprenticeship with us. Now, as Assistant Manager, she is a key part of the team and a brilliant example of how Apprenticeships can lead to real career progression.”

Lee Clements, Head of Apprenticeships at NLTG, said: “Shannon’s story shows exactly why Apprenticeships are so valuable – not just to employers, but to young people who are still finding their path. She’s developed into a confident, capable leader and we’re incredibly proud to have played a part in her journey.”

For businesses looking to generate Apprenticeship vacancies through NLTG, please call 01254 300 779 or email [email protected].

You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Commercial Short Courses and Courses for Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.