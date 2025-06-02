Nine in 10 North West locals prioritise energy-efficient homes

Countryside Homes has quizzed residents about energy efficiency - and it emerged that nearly nine in 10 people (89%) living in the North West say living in an energy-efficient home is important to them.

According to the survey by Countryside Homes - currently building homes across Lancashire - energy efficiency is now more important to 68% of locals than it was five years ago. This is compared with just four per cent that said less. The vast majority (82%) said they care more because they want to save money on their energy bills.

Impressively, just under a quarter (21%) said they were willing to pay a 10% premium when buying an environmentally-friendly home.

This data coincides with a growing number of energy-efficient homes being built in the North West, including Countryside Homes’ Brookfield Vale and Beaumont Green developments in Lancashire.

Beaumont Green development

Zac Worthington, sales and marketing director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “It’s refreshing to see so many people looking to prioritise energy efficiency where they can. Our homes are on average 64% cheaper to heat than an equivalent Victorian property, saving homebuyers up to £907 a year on their heating bills.

"As energy costs continue to rise for many across the North West, it could be the perfect time to consider making the move to a more cost-effective home.”

Prices currently start at £230,000 for a three-bedroom home at Brookfield Vale in Blackburn and Beaumont Green in Warton.

Those interested in a home at either development can join the teams on 7th and 8th June at their five per cent financial boost weekends. From 10.30am - 4.30pm, the Countryside Homes team will be available to talk about saving a deposit, the different house types available, its current incentives, and how to get you moving.