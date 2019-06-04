New ‘vibrant’ cafe for Miller Arcade in Preston?

Preston’s iconic Miller Arcade could get a new “high end” cafe if plans for a vacant unit are backed by the city council.

An application to turn a former clothes shop into an eatery called Rise Cafe have been submitted to the planning department.

According the documents lodged with the council, applicant Leigh Norton is seeking listed building permission to convert the unit, which was also the Games Workshop for 25 years, into a cafe which “will bring a bright and sunny vibe to the historical arcade, providing a new cornerstone food outlet and destination for Preston city centre.

“The scheme has the full support from the owners of the building. It is believed that there is a real opportunity to enhance this side of Miller Arcade, increasing footfall and activity along Birley Street.

“The cafe proposal will offer high end design, beautiful food and coffee, with healthy undertones.

“This could be the pull that this street needs. With Preston branded an ‘up and coming Norther city,’ now is the time to invest in a diverse selection of venues and enriching design schemes.

“The proposal is to open a new vibrant cafe venue offering a unique experience to Preston and inclusive to all, with a fresh and healthy selection of food and good quality coffee. The aim is to create a scheme that is colourful and inviting, whilst carried out consciously and respectful to the listed building.”

If approved the cafe could accommodate 22 people at ground floor level, 12 in the basement area and a further 12 externally.