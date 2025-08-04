Plans have been revealed for a new Tesco store in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Tesco Express is planned for the Minstrel Bar car park off Eaves Green Road.

Landowner Thistlewood Properties have submitted proposals to Chorley Council to build on the rear car park, which serves the currently-closed pub and other local amenities, including a chemist and the Eaves Green Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a new Tesco Express off Eaves Green Road, Chorley | Anthony Wright

There are additional parking spaces at the front of the site on Eaves Green Road. In total, 22 car parking spaces will be provided for Tesco customers.

According to the planning statement, the new store will have a sales area below the Sunday Trading limit of 280sqm, so will be open seven days a week.

It will offer a basic range of groceries, ready meals, sandwiches and snacks, beers, wines and spirits, as well as a range of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Tesco Express store is planned for the Minstrel Bar car park off Eaves Green Road in Chorley | Google

The applicant states: “In retail terms, the proposed store is aimed at the convenience retail market and is intended to function as a small, local convenience outlet meeting the day-to-day needs of the local walk-in catchment population and some pass-by trade.”

A delivery vehicle parking area will be provided and reserved for servicing with access to the goods entrance. A small service yard to the west of the store will house air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Noise

The store will be located close to residential properties, above the existing shops, but the applicant claims that the shop “will not detract from their amenity through noise from plant or car parking.” They also say that deliveries can be managed “to avoid unnecessary disturbance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of trees will be removed to accommodate the store, but Thistlewoods’ agent says: “Replacement tree planting and landscaping will improve the overall appearance and habitat provision at the site.”