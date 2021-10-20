New temporary library officially opens in Preston's Harris Museum

Coun Peter Kelly in the new pop up library that opened on Monday

The library has made its moved across the road from the Grade I Harris building for work on the Harris Your Place project to begin.

From Monday, people can return books, find books, book computer sessions and enjoy a programme of workshops and activities until The Harris building reopens following major refurbishment, which are set to last three years.

County Councillor Peter Buckley

"Staff have all been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to ensure the library opens to the public in its new ‘home from home’ at the Guild hall.

"They have cleared shelves, moved hundreds of books and set up public computers ready for use.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped with the enormous task of moving an entire library to a new location and also to thank library users for their patience during the move.”

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for culture and arts at Preston City Council, added: “We are delighted that the library is now open for everyone to visit.

Look out for half term activities coming soon including Harry Potter and Halloween themed workshops taking place in the Guild Hall foyer.